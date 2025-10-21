WATCH: Morgan Wallen’s “20 Cigarettes”

Morgan Wallen just can’t miss. As his single “I Got Better” officially becomes his 20th No. 1 on the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart — and the fifth No. 1 from his chart-topping album I’m The Problem — the country superstar is keeping the momentum rolling with the release of “20 Cigarettes,” (watch above) which hit Country radio today as the most-added song in the format.

To mark the occasion, Wallen also dropped a cinematic new music video for “20 Cigarettes,” once again teaming up with acclaimed director Justin Clough. The video paints a smoky, moonlit picture of lost love and bittersweet memories, capturing the emotional heart of what Billboard praised as a “smartly told tale” and “a full movie in a three-minute song.”

Written by Chris LaCorte, Chase McGill, Blake Pendergrass, and Josh Miller, “20 Cigarettes” continues Wallen’s streak of relatable storytelling and heartfelt performances that resonate deeply with fans.

Clough also directed Wallen’s recent video for “I Got Better,” which uses the aftermath of a car accident as a powerful metaphor for the wreckage — and healing — that comes after a breakup. Both songs showcase Wallen’s knack for pairing cinematic visuals with his emotionally charged songwriting.

Released May 16, I’m The Problem has been nothing short of a global success. The project has spent 12 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 and 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart. It also marked Wallen’s first-ever No. 1 debut in the UK, placing him among just five artists to ever debut atop the Official Charts with a country album.

The record debuted at No. 1 in seven countries and continues to break international ground. In Australia, I’m The Problem became the longest-running No. 1 country album in a decade, holding the top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart for three consecutive weeks, while his collaboration “What I Want (feat. Tate McRae)” dominated Australia’s Country Airplay chart for five straight weeks.

