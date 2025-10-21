Billy Gibbons Rocks Guitar Center & Gibson’s Vintage Guitar Event

It was a night for the books in Music City as Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top brought his legendary swagger to Guitar Center’s Vintage Guitar Event, held in partnership with Gibson at One Garage Nashville. The exclusive gathering united vintage guitar collectors, local musicians, and industry insiders for an unforgettable evening celebrating craftsmanship, tone, and the stories behind some of the world’s most coveted instruments.

The event showcased a highly curated collection of vintage guitars from Guitar Center alongside premium creations from the Gibson Custom Shop, offering guests a rare opportunity to experience and discuss these iconic instruments up close.

The highlight of the night came when Billy Gibbons took the stage for a special storytelling session and performance, weaving together tales from his storied career and his passion for guitars. Gibbons shared anecdotes about several of his prized instruments — including a Les Paul once owned by the great B.B. King — before treating the crowd to an intimate live performance that reminded everyone why he’s one of rock’s most enduring icons.

The partnership between Guitar Center and Gibson underscores Nashville’s reputation as the heartbeat of American music — and this event was a perfect blend of heritage, artistry, and southern soul.

