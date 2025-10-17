Cavefest 2025: Bluegrass, Friendship, And A Little “Rocky Top” Magic

If you ever needed proof that Cavefest just keeps getting better with age, this year’s Cavefest 2025 at The Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee last weekend was it. With a world-class lineup, perfect fall weather, and that unmistakable blend of music and community that only happens at Cavefest, this year’s festival was pure magic from start to finish.

Since the very first Cavefest four years ago, it’s been amazing to see how the event has grown. What started as a bold idea from The Caverns’ owner Todd Mayo has become one of the most beloved bluegrass and Americana festivals in the country. True to form, Mayo—ever the proud “cave man”—was hands-on all weekend, personally leading a few cave tours and chatting with fans. His enthusiasm for music, storytelling, and the underground wonder he helped build makes Cavefest feel less like a festival and more like a family reunion for music lovers.

This year’s lineup was one of the best yet, featuring Sam Bush, Leftover Salmon, Dan Tyminski Band, Tim O’Brien, Jim Lauderdale & The Game Changers, Shadowgrass, Arlo McKinley, and Scott Miller. On top of that, the Artists-in-Residence—the phenomenal Lindsay Lou and Kyle Tuttle—added something truly special, popping up for collaborations, impromptu jams, and those “you-had-to-be-there” moments that make Cavefest unforgettable.

The weather couldn’t have been more perfect — warm sunny days, cool evenings, and skies so clear you could see every star over the Cumberland Plateau. It was the kind of weekend that makes you grateful to be outside, surrounded by music and good people.

Jim Lauderdale and his powerhouse band, The Game Changers, delivered one of the festival’s standout sets. Lauderdale’s timeless voice and joyful stage presence paired perfectly with his band’s stunning musicianship, earning thunderous applause from the crowd. Dan Tyminski was another favorite, his soulful picking and vocals echoing beautifully through the cave’s natural acoustics.

Leftover Salmon closed out the festival on Sunday with their trademark blend of bluegrass, rock, and joyful chaos, sending the crowd home on an absolute high note. Their energy was infectious—fans were dancing, cheering, and celebrating another successful Cavefest well into the night.

One of the most welcome additions this year was the new bar area in the gift shop, which turned into an impromptu watch party for UT fans. When the Vols sealed their victory, Todd Mayo himself led a spirited singalong of “Rocky Top” that shook the walls and echoed through the hills. It was one of those moments that perfectly captured the heart and humor of Cavefest—Tennessee pride, music, and togetherness.

From the incredible performances to the weather to the friendships forged along the way, Cavefest 2025 was everything we could’ve hoped for and more. The Nashville.com team met so many new friends, shared countless laughs, and soaked up every minute of the weekend.

Here’s to Todd Mayo, the artists, the fans, and everyone who makes Cavefest such a shining example of what live music is all about. If the first four years are any indication, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for Cavefest 2026. (Special thanks Cavefest’s Jeff Meltesen)