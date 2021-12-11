WATCH: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Perform “She’ll Change”

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway release a live performance video of “She’ll Change,” the recently released track from Tuttle’s forthcoming Nonesuch debut. Filmed at Hartland Studios in Nashville, the video, which can be seen above, features Tuttle on guitar and vocals alongside her band of bluegrass virtuosos—mandolinist Dominick Leslie, banjoist Kyle Tuttle, fiddle player Bronwyn Keith-Hynes and bassist Shelby Means. It was directed and edited by Michael Kessler, recorded and mixed by Ryan McFadden and mastered by Edsel Holden.

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway will tour the United States in 2022 in support of Tuttle’s forthcoming Nonesuch Records debut including a stop at the Station Inn on March 10th here in Nashville.

“She’ll Change,” released last month on Nonesuch, is co-written by Tuttle and Old Crow Medicine Show’s Ketch Secor and performed by an all-star ensemble of Nashville musicians, including Ron Block, Michael “Mike” Bub, Jason Carter, Dominick Leslie, Tina Adair; the recording also features Jerry Douglas, who co-produced the song with Tuttle. The song, which Guitar World calls “an energetic two-and-a-half-minute bluegrass masterpiece,” is available to stream and download here.

“I’ve always loved the rare bluegrass songs that are sung by women about women,” says Tuttle of the new track. “Songs like ‘It’s Hard to Tell the Singer from the Song’ by Hazel Dickens, and ‘Ellie’ by Kathy Kallick. I wanted to write my own bluegrass song about a badass woman who lives by her own rules. ‘She’ll Change’ is my homage to the strong musical women who helped me find my own voice.”