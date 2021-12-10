Christmas 4 Kids Reveals Artist Lineup For 2021 Tour Bus Show

Christmas 4 Kids has revealed the artist lineup for its 2021 Tour Bus Show. This year’s participating artists include Jake Hoot, Billy Dean, Texas Hill, Ronnie McDowell, Tim Atwood, Adam Warner, Carla Williams, Shane Owens, Onoleigh, November Blue and more. The bus show will take place on Monday, December 13 from 5:00 to 9:00 pm/CT at the Hendersonville Walmart, located at 204 Anderson Lane North.

The bus show provides fans with a behind-the-scenes look into an artist’s home away from home. Fans can speak one-on-one, take photos, and receive autographs with any of the participating artists.

Admission to the event is $5.00 for adults, $2.00 for children ages 2-12 and $20 for a family pass. Admission for children under two is free. Tickets may be purchased on-site the day of the event.

All proceeds from the non-profit’s tour bus show and annual benefit concert at the Ryman go towards giving hundreds of underprivileged children a better Christmas.

On Tuesday, December 14, over 400 underprivileged children from 29 different schools around Middle Tennessee will participate in a day-long shopping excursion. This special day consists of a chauffeured trip from their school aboard an entertainer’s luxury tour bus, dinner, and a party hosted by Santa and Mrs. Claus. To wrap up the day, the tour buses journey to the Hendersonville Walmart, where the kids receive a brand new winter coat and $175.00 to spend on anything they like.

However, as the volunteer chaperones will confess, many of the children are more concerned about finding a gift for their siblings rather than themselves, so their brothers and sisters will have something to open on Christmas Day.