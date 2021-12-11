Jack White Announces “The Supply Chain Issues Tour”

Nashvillian Jack White has announced the first dates of The Supply Chain Issues Tour with shows in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The extensive tour which includes White’s first headline shows in four years will begin with two special FEAR OF THE DAWN album release shows on April 8 & 9, 2022 at Detroit’s Masonic Temple Theatre and will make a stop in Nashville for two nights, April 30th and May 1st at The Ascend Amphitheater. Third Man Records Vault Members will have access to first presale tickets beginning Monday, December 13 at 10am local time.

The tour will celebrate the upcoming release of two brand new Jack White albums; FEAR OF THE DAWN arrives everywhere via Third Man Records on April 8, 2022, and ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE will follow on July 22, 2022. FEAR OF THE DAWN and ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE are available for pre-order on vinyl and CD now. In addition to the standard black vinyl version of FEAR OF THE DAWN, five limited edition vinyl variants have been announced and are also available for pre-order. The variants include a midnight blue vinyl version with a screen printed jacket available to Third Man Records Vault Members in the Vault Novelties store, astronomical blue vinyl at select independent record stores, moon glow white vinyl at Target, and a split moon glow white & astronomical blue LP with an 11”x11” screen printed poster and Third Man Records compilation CD at Rough Trade Records. An exclusive slip mat is also available with the album only at Urban Outfitters. Details on digital pre-orders for both albums and vinyl variants for ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE will be announced at a later date.

