WATCH: Molly Lovette’s “Not Even My Ex”

Country breakout artist Molly Lovette is teaming up with The Women of Country for the release of her official music video to her latest single Not Even My Ex – Live Piano Version (watch above).

Molly brings to light the often-overlooked realm of friendship breakups, a relationship not as often discussed in country music. This rendition, produced by Briana Tyson, who also produced the original composition of Not Even My Ex, leans into the meaning of the words. “Losing a friend is a different kind of heartbreak, and I’m sure we’ve all been there at some point in our lives,” says Molly. Country music is saturated with songs about a romantic connection, so Molly sought to craft a version of her friendship breakup anthem that authentically captures its essence.

Written by Molly Lovette, Amy Asher, Julia Larkin, and Megan Wilder, this video was filmed in Nashville, Tenn and also produced by her music producer Briana Tyson.

With more music scheduled to be released throughout the year, Molly is on the road with her band touring throughout the southeast region and has opened for major artists including Ashley McBryde, Dierks Bentley and Priscilla Block. She is also scheduled to perform and appear at this year’s CMA Music Festival GET TICKETS HERE.

