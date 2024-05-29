Bonnaroo is almost here and we’re getting excited! We’re also excited about today’s BONNAROO SPOTLIGHT: Jobi Riccio. You saw this talented artist here first on Nashville.com last year as our “One To Watch.” Our Colorado reporter Jake Holthouse covered Jobi Riccio’s hometown return to Denver. Riccio put on an amazingly energetic show at Globe Hall in the RiNo neighborhood of the mile high city and now she has announced her official Grand Ole Opry debut on August 10th right here in Nashville.

“Playing the Opry is truly a childhood dream come true. I grew up singing along to Patsy Cline in my bedroom, wearing out the greatest hits CD my parents bought me when they noticed I had a deep love for the genre. I attended the Opry for the first time when I was 17 years old visiting Nashville looking at colleges and it is truly wild to be making my debut almost 10 years later at 26. To stand on the same stage where so many legends have performed and that has been a pivotal part of country music history through the years is beyond an honor—I hardly have the words for it,” says Riccio.

The announcement follows Riccios’ recent Americana Honors & Awards Nomination for best Emerging Artist of the Year, and a handful of new dates announced for this Spring/Summer including Riccios’ debut appearance at Bonnaroo.

Since the release of Whiplash, Riccio has made her national TV debut on CBS Saturday’s Saturday Sessions, earned invitations to tour with Jason Isbell, Brandy Clark, The Wood Brothers, Willi Carlile, and Molly Tuttle, and garnered rave reviews from The New York Times, NPR Music (Favorite New Musicians of 2023), Stereogum, Billboard, The Tennessean, MOJO and more.

Whiplash – written over the course of several formative and tumultuous years in Riccio’s late teens and early twenties – melds classic folk and country sounds with indie and atmospheric production. From the bittersweet album opener “Summer” to the jazz-infused album closer “One Last Time,” each song is a revelatory, coming-of-age story about change, healing, growth, and self-love. Watch the music video for album standout “For Me It’s You” above.

Look for Jobi Riccio on Saturday the 15th at the Farm, 3:30PM – 4:15PM on the WHO stage on June 15th the following day June 16th at Outeroo. See ya there!

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!