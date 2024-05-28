ERNEST Announces Fall Headlining Tour

Singer/songwriter ERNEST today announced his fall headlining tour, The Legalize Country Music Road Show. The tour will kick off in Vancouver, Canada on Sept. 4 and continue throughout several markets, including Los Angeles, Calif., Anaheim, Calif., Fort Worth, Texas, Milwaukee, Wis., Knoxville, Tenn., and more. The tour announcement marks the latest milestone in a record year for Nashville based ERNEST, who this year earned multiple ACM Award nominations – for both New Male Artist of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year – after the release of his sophomore album, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE in April.

With more than one billion global artist on-demand streams, sold-out shows at the Ryman Auditorium, and his recent performance debut at California’s biggest country festival, Stagecoach, ERNEST continues the momentum of his sophomore album, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE and his headlining success as a solo artist with The Legalize Country Music Road Show.

Tickets for The Legalize Country Music Road Show are available starting Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. local time here. Find tickets for ERNEST HERE.

Produced by Joey Moi, ERNEST’s 26-track album NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE pays homage in name, and sonically, to ERNEST’s hometown city. ERNEST continues his run as a songwriter of nine No. 1 singles for artists including Jelly Roll, Sam Hunt, Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen, and Chris Lane, as well as the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen track, “I Had Some Help.” NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE follows ERNEST’s 2021 debut album, FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM), which featured the 2X Platinum title-track “Flower Shops (feat. Morgan Wallen)” and gave fans a glimpse of ERNEST’s edgy artistic styling. Listen to NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE above.

