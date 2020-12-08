WATCH: Mitchell Tenpenny Premieres “Neon Christmas“

As the holidays are approaching Riser House/Columbia Nashville artist Mitchell Tenpenny is bringing Christmas cheer a little early to his fans with the premiere of the “Neon Christmas”. (Watch above) The song is the title track from his new Neon Christmas EP released in October. The video was shot by Weston Heflin/Strange Bird Media at the Wilburn Street Tavern in East Nashville and features Mitchell’s girlfriend Meghan Patrick, a 2020 Juno award winner for Country Album of The Year and a two-time CCMA Female Artist of The Year.

“This was my first video with Meghan, and its one we will never forget,” shared Mitchell. “She makes it easy for me to be comfortable and be myself. I know a lot of us will be stuck in this Christmas, but I hope you can still find your Neon Christmas wherever you are.”

Behind the scenes footage from the video shoot will be available exclusively on Mitchell’s Facebook page on December 14.

On Dec. 15, Mitchell will launch his annual M10 Days of Christmas Giveaways by giving away 10 of his favorite things. Among the items included are an Orca cooler, Victrola turntable, Wahl Shaving Kit, a custom-made Night Owls (his fan club name) wood sign and more. Stay tuned to Mitchell’s socials for more information on how to enter. The M10 Days of Christmas Giveaways launch coincides with Mitchell’s sold-out Christmas concert at Nashville’s Listening Room Cafe.

“Neon Christmas” was written by Mitchell, Lindsay Rimes and Matt Rogers and is one of seven songs on the Neon Christmas EP. The project includes three original songs, “Snow Angels,” “Naughty List,” and “Neon Christmas” as well as four Christmas classics, “Joy To The World,” “Let It Snow,” “O Holy Night,” and Mitchell’s personal favorite, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Neon Christmas EP available HERE.

Neon Christmas Track Listing:

O Holy Night

Let It Snow

Snow Angels / written by Mitchell Tenpenny, Ernest Keith Smith, Rafe Tenpenny

Neon Christmas / written by Tenpenny, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas*

Joy To The World

The Naughty List / written by Mitchell Tenpenny, Andy Albert, Jordan Schmidt