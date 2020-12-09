Luke Bryan Declared Billboard’s Top Country Artist Of The 2010s

Four-time Entertainer of the Year and American Idol judge Luke Bryan reigns as Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s the magazine announced last week. Based on their charts, he ranks at the top by placing 11 #1s on the weekly Hot Country Songs chart and nine #1s on the Top Country Albums chart during the last decade.

Luke began 2020 with his annual Crash My Playa destination concert event weekend in Mexico in January followed by the launch of his Two Lane American Golden Lager beer this spring, both prior to the pandemic. But 2020’s first big challenge came as the American Idol season was already under way. After extensive consideration for the health and safety of everyone involved in the show, Idol continued virtually through its season finale in May from the homes of the hosts, judges, and contestants. Filming for the 2021 season began this August and has also seen production adaptations due to COVID-19.

Luke’s originally planned 2020 “Proud To Be Right Here” Tour was pushed into 2021 and his BORN HERE LIVE HERE DIE HERE album release moved from April to August this year.

In November, Luke was a part of the Doobie Brothers Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction and for multiple consecutive years, Luke was again part of ABC’s CMA Awards special, “Country Strong 2020: Countdown To The CMA Awards” as Robin Roberts presented a look at the year that changed the country and the country music community.

Luke will begin 2021 with American Idol premiering February 14.