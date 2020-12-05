New Florida Georgia Line Album Drops February 12

Florida Georgia Line announced the release of their fifth studio album, LIFE ROLLS ON, out February 12, 2021 today. The project finds Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley capturing a fresh spark of energy, and tapping a new well of creative passion. Marking their first full-length set as co-producers with Corey Crowder, 16 tracks reflect FGL’s growth not just as entertainers, but as husbands and friends as well.

Neon-grooving slow jams match with modern-Country romantics and bonfire blazers, all fluent in the language of a good time. It’s another crossover-ready soundtrack for the lives their fans lead, no matter where they lead them, and it all ties directly into the duo’s personal story.



“I think this personally is just a big, celebratory chapter,” Hubbard explains. “We’ve come a long way since 2012 when we dropped our first album, it’s wild to think about the journey we’ve been on – the things we’ve got to do, the places music has taken us. We’re celebrating life and the good times, the ups and the downs, and the journey it took us to get where we’re at.”

“It’s just evident within the music how good of a time we’re having,” Kelley adds, “and how good of a place in life we are for sure.”

LIFE ROLLS ON features each song on the 6-Pack EP and just as many unheard tracks – 13 of which were written by the pair with a top-shelf stable of collaborators like David Garcia, Jaren Johnston, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip, and Tree Vibez Music songwriters Corey Crowder, Jordan Schmidt, Canaan Smith, and Blake Redferrin.