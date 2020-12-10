Brit Taylor Signs With ONErpm

Kentucky native and singer/songwriter Brit Taylor is the newest artist to sign a distribution deal with global music solutions company ONErpm.

Taylor recently released Real Me, her self-reflective debut 10-song album. The project, produced by GRAMMY® nominated producer Dave Brainard, tips its hat to honest country music and features a handful of songs Taylor co-wrote with the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach.

“It’s not often you get to work with artists who have honed in on who they are and what they’re trying to say through their music,” says ONErpm’s A&R representative Jeff Tobias. “Brit is a one of a kind artist who is creating undeniably standout music that will continue to wow audiences everywhere.”

ONErpm fulfills artist label services from a traditional record label structure to distribution and everything in between, leveraging proprietary technology, marketing, analytics and localized support to over 300,000 artists, music labels and video creators worldwide. They are one of the world’s largest YouTube Multi Channel Networks (MCN) specializing in music. In 2020, ONErpm is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary. Nearly 300 employees internationally, including those at in-house label arm Verge Records in Nashville, play a crucial role in fostering the careers of thousands of artists around the globe.

Taylor simply captures life and pain with poetic ease and plain honesty. She writes and sings about what she lives, what she knows. The record – a reminder itself that an album can tell a story – is mindfully crafted to capture Taylor’s pure authenticity and her Eastern Kentucky roots. By blending twangy guitars, crying steels, emotional lyrics and sultry vocals, Real Me redefines traditional country music. Not afraid to be influenced by the past she loves and adapt it to the future she is, the album – with its influences that include Bobby Gentry vibes, Loretta Lynn honky-tonk, Waylon and Willie waltzes, western swing and heart-tugging vocals – tells musical stories that manage to be dramatic, humorous, heartfelt and down-right honest.