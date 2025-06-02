Jason Aldean Scores His 30th #1 At Country Radio

GRAMMY nominated entertainer and ACM Artist of the Decade, Jason Aldean lands his 30th #1 at Country Radio via Broken Bow Records this week with his latest single “Whiskey Drink,” featured on his album Highway Desperado. (watch above) Recently, kicking off his “Full Throttle Tour” with sold out dates at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, OH (5/23), Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Canada (5/24) and the Broadview Stage at SPAC in Saratoga Springs, NY (5/25), the country music superstar is bringing his hit packed show to CMA Fest this week in Nashville as he closes out Nissan Stadium on the opening night, Thursday, June 5 before heading back out on the road in July.

With this latest accolade, Jason joins an elite class of entertainers who have logged 30+ #1 hits throughout their career like George Strait, Tim McGraw, Ronnie Milsap, Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire and Blake Shelton.

“30 #1s is a huge milestone, and I couldn’t let it go by without thanking the fans, country radio, the songwriters, BMG and the best promo team in the business,” says Jason Aldean. “I appreciate all the support we have gotten from everyone over the last 20 years. And, I don’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon; so, I’m working hard on getting this next round of music out and can’t wait to share it soon.”

“I always say icons come from the fringes and Jason Aldean exemplifies that without question,” says Jon Loba, President, Frontline Recordings, BMG Americas. “When many questioned his music early on, he was uncompromising and in the process, added an entirely new sound to the genre that many tried to chase, but none could replicate. Today, he registers his 30th #1, while continuing to sell out arenas and amphitheaters. We at BMG look forward to him shaping the sound of Country music for years to come.”

Aldean’s 30 #1s below

1. “Why”

2. “She’s Country”

3. “Big Green Tractor”

4. “The Truth”

5. “My Kinda Party”

6. “Don’t You Wanna Stay” – Jason Aldean & Kelly Clarkson

7. “Dirt Road Anthem”

8. “Tattoos On This Town”

9. “Fly Over States”

10. “Take a Little Ride”

11. “The Only Way I Know” – Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan & Eric Church

12. “Night Train”

13. “When She Says Baby”

14. “Burnin’ It Down”

15. “Just Gettin’ Started”

16. “Tonight Looks Good On You”

17. “Lights Come On”

18. “A Little More Summertime”

19. “Any Ol’ Barstool”

20. “You Make It Easy”

21. “Drowns The Whiskey” – Jason Aldean & Miranda Lambert

22. “Girl Like You”

23. “Rearview Town”

24. “Got What I Got”

25. “Blame It On You”

26. “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

27. “Trouble With a Heartbreak”

28. “Try That In A Small Town”

29. “Friends Like That” – Jason Aldean & John Morgan

30. “Whiskey Drink”

