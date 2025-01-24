 


WATCH: Lauren Alaina's “Those Kind Of Women"
Photo by Robby Klein

WATCH: Lauren Alaina’s “Those Kind Of Women”

Entering a new musical chapter, Grand Ole Opry member Lauren Alaina releases new song “Those Kind Of Women.” (watch the video above) Following the release, Alaina will join fellow American Idol-alum Kelly Clarkson tomorrow on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“It’s all about the women who raised me,” Alaina shared about the song with PEOPLE. “I was really fortunate to be raised around a bunch of very strong women. And when we cut this song, when we recorded this song, I was not pregnant nor thinking about becoming pregnant. It’s funny how things fell into place.”

The heartfelt new track – produced by lauded hitmaker Joey Moi and penned by Lainey Wilson, Monty Criswell, Derek George and Lynn Hutton – is an ode to her raising and a testament to her loved ones’ faith, belting lyrics like “whatever kinda hell they were goin’ through, Jesus was right there with ’em.”

The song’s official music video directed by Justin Clough depicts the chapters of Alaina’s life from girlhood to mother-to-be, with a cameo from her own mother and unveils the celebratory news of her pregnancy at the end of the video – confirmed via PEOPLE.

With three chart-topping hits under her belt – RIAA Platinum-certified “Road Less Traveled,” 9X Platinum “What Ifs” with her childhood friend Kane Brown, and 3X Platinum “ONE BEER” with labelmate HARDY and Devin Dawson – Alaina will hit the road with Rascal Flatts on their Life Is A Highway Tour next month.

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

