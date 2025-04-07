 


Billy Strings Teams Up With Bryan Sutton
Photo by Joshua Black Wilkins

Billy Strings Teams Up With Bryan Sutton

Billy Strings joins forces with renowned guitarist Bryan Sutton to release their new collaborative album, Live at the Legion. Recorded live on April 7, 2024 at Nashville’s American Legion Post 82, the album showcases the acclaimed duo performing 20 traditional bluegrass and folk songs, including new renditions of Bob Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright,” Doc Watson’s “Way Downtown” and more.

Released as a surprise today—the one-year anniversary of the recording—the album is now available to stream everywhere. In celebration of the release, Strings and Sutton will perform a series of intimate shows this fall (with Royal Masat) including stops at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, KY (two nights), Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium (two nights), Chattanooga’s The Signal and Boone, NC’s Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts (two nights). These shows will be ticketed as a lottery, with ticket requests open now until April 21 at 2:00pm ET.

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

