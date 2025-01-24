Morgan Wallen Announces New Tour, New Album

On the heels of One Night At A Time becoming the highest-selling country tour in history – receiving two 36th Annual Pollstar Awards nominations for Major Tour of the Year and Country Tour of the Year, playing to over 3 million fans across 87 shows in 10 countries – Morgan Wallen is rewriting his setlist as he unveils the title of his 4th studio album: I’m The Problem. The project sparks the coinciding 10 city, 19-stadium-dates 2025 I’m The Problem Tour, produced by Live Nation. There are no Nashville dates as of yet but we will keep you posted. GET TICKETS HERE.

A rotating lineup of guests including Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Koe Wetzel join in direct support with Gavin Adcock, Corey Kent, Ella Langley and Anne Wilson as first-of-three across select dates.

“We made so many lifelong memories on the One Night at A Time World Tour, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am for my fans and the way they showed up each night,” reflects Wallen. “As I’ve been working on new music, it has inspired me to get back on the road and share these new songs with each of you on the I’m The Problem Tour. See y’all there.”

The title track is available Friday, January 31 on all streaming platforms, and was written by Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Grady Block and Jamie McLaughlin, and produced by Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome.

Kicking off June 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Wallen’s 19-show run will include stops in Seattle, Washington; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Toronto, Ontario and more. Coupled with his much buzzed about inaugural Sand In My Boots Festival taking place in Gulf Shores, Alabama May 16-18, these 20 shows are the only place to see the superstar in 2025.

A portion of every ticket sold benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF) which supports programs for youth with a focus on sports and music. During the span of One Night At A Time, MWF partnered with Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation to donate $500,000 worth of musical instruments to schools in need across 14 U.S. 2024 stadium touring cities. For more information, please visit www.morganwallenfoundation.org.

“I’m The Problem” follows Wallen’s latest, “Smile,” which reached No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Previous release “Lies Lies Lies” became Wallen’s 16th No. 1 at country radio, while “Love Somebody” became Wallen’s first solo song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Love Somebody” debuted on 11 charts globally upon release and led Wallen to become the first artist to have three singles each sit atop the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts simultaneously.

