Amy Grant And Vince Gill Announced Ryman Residency Dates

Amy Grant and Vince Gill have announced their return to Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in 2025 for their 15th annual “Christmas at the Ryman” residency. The 12-concert run at the Ryman is scheduled for Dec. 10-11, 13-14, 16-17 and 19-20 and will once again feature matinee and evening performances. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 11 at 10 a.m. CT exclusively at ryman.com.

For many years, the “Christmas at the Ryman” shows have been the ultimate holiday tradition, with music fans from across the country and around the world flocking to the historic venue to hear two of Nashville’s most cherished performers. Grant and Gill have performed over 100 “Christmas at the Ryman” shows, making them the first artists to headline 100 shows at the Ryman. In years past, the duo has filled the show with Christmas favorites such as “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “O Holy Night,” “Tennessee Christmas,” and “Winter Wonderland.”

2025 “Christmas at the Ryman” Dates
Dec. 10 at 7:30 PM
Dec. 11 at 7:30 PM
Dec. 13 at 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 14 at 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 16 at 7:30 PM
Dec. 17 at 7:30 PM
Dec. 19 at 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Dec. 20 at 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

