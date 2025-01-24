Eric Church & Luke Combs Co-Recipients Of CRS 2025 Artist Humanitarian Award

Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) has announced Eric Church and Luke Combs as co-recipients of the CRS 2025 Artist Humanitarian Award. This prestigious honor will be presented on Friday, February 21, 2025, during the annual Country Radio Seminar (CRS) in Nashville.

This year’s award recognizes the unparalleled efforts of Church and Combs, who raised over $24 million in under a month, driven by an October 26 stadium concert in Charlotte that drew a record-breaking 82,000 fans. Remarkably, this massive event, which typically requires over a year of planning, was mobilized by their collective teams in just 28 days.

Eric Church, through his nonprofit organization Chief Cares, announced plans to build 100 homes for hurricane victims, starting in Avery County, providing critical shelter to families affected by the devastating storms while also committing to helping address longer-term needs like creating jobs, rebuilding schools, and supporting local businesses. In addition, Eric signed over all publishing royalties from his latest release, “Darkest Hour,” to the people of North Carolina.

Meanwhile, Luke Combs and his team are working directly with North Carolina-based relief efforts to ensure funds are distributed where they are needed most. Their contributions support organizations, including Samaritan’s Purse, Manna Food Bank, and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.

CRB Awards Committee Chair Beverlee Brannigan shared: “Eric Church and Luke Combs’ love for their home state has been nothing short of inspiring. Their dedication to helping North Carolina recover after Hurricane Helene and their ongoing efforts show just how much they care. This award is a heartfelt recognition of their commitment, hard work, and genuine compassion for the people of North Carolina. Eric and Luke, we’re proud to honor you.”

The CRB Artist Humanitarian Award was established in 1990 to recognize country artists whose philanthropic efforts have significantly improved the effectiveness and impact of the causes they support. Past recipients include Kane Brown, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood, and more.

