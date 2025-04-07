 


LOCASH Scores Their 4th Number One
Photo by Josh Beech

LOCASH Scores Their 4th Number One

LOCASH’s “Hometown Home” (listen above) is now the #1 song on Country radio. Taking over airwaves, the single just vaulted to #1 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Country Aircheck/Mediabase Airplay charts, notching their fourth career #1. Prior, their PLATINUM breakout “I Love This Life” topped the MusicRow chart in 2015, GOLD-certified “I Know Somebody” led the airplay charts back in 2016, while the GOLD-certified “One Big Country Song” captured the top spot during 2020. This career milestone also marks the pair’s first #1 from the debut release on their label, Galaxy Label Group.

LOCASH shared exclusively with Billboard, “Seeing ‘Hometown Home’ sitting at the top of the Billboard chart has been amazing in ways we couldn’t imagine. It’s our first #1 since we went ‘all in’ and bet on ourselves and launched our own record label. We get to appreciate this #1 on so many levels…as writers, as artists, and as record label executives. This song is so special and so lyrically rich. It’s been epic watching it land on people’s hearts. It just feels different bringing this #1 HOME.”

“Hometown Home” paves the way for their fifth album, Bet The Farm out April 18.

The duo dropped by CBS Mornings Plus for an in-depth interview about their #1 single, upcoming album Bet The Farm, their journey together, and so much more. Plus, they are set to take the stage at Fox & Friends for a performance of their smash “Hometown Home.” Tune into Fox News Channel at 8:50 am local time tomorrow (4/8) to watch live.

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

