CONCERT REVIEW: The Thing At The Blue Room

Last Wednesday night, 4/2, The Thing performed their first-ever show in Music City with support from Mouth Reader and Disappearing Teeth Trick at The Blue Room. The four-piece rock and roll band from New York City may have started out channeling Cream and The Kinks, but their sound has evolved into something more expansive, following in the footsteps of Brian Jonestown Massacre and King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard. They are set to release their self-titled third LP this summer of 2025.

From the moment The Thing took the stage, there was no easing into it; they came out swinging with Midnight from their sophomore album, The Thing Is. Within seconds, my ears rang from the sheer volume they started playing (note to self: bring earplugs next time). The Thing brings explosive energy to the stage, barely taking a pause, one song crashing into another. It wasn’t just loud, it was immersive. The air in The Blue Room felt like it was humming.

Their setlist featured newly released singles Above Snakes and Dave’s TV, teasing what’s to come on their next album, alongside fan favorites Neptunne and Dixie Queen—both of which have gained traction on alternative rock playlists. Their live renditions channeled their ‘60s influences with effortless cool, balancing nostalgia with a youthful edge. And it wasn’t just their sound; the band stepped out in vintage-inspired outfits (lots of denim, of course). The Thing looks as timeless as they sound.

Some highlights of the performance were the wickedly extended, hypnotic drum solos by drummer Lucas Ebeling and how the band shared vocal duties throughout their set, each taking turns at the center mic. There was something special about how the members stood back and admired each other’s performances. This is a tight-knit group that genuinely loves jamming together. That chemistry seen on stage is exactly what makes their music hit so hard.

The Blue Room, with its curved blue walls and indie atmosphere, was the perfect spot for The Thing’s Nashville debut. It was my first time seeing a show there, and it felt like the kind of place where something unforgettable could happen. The crowd wasn’t huge, but what it lacked in size, it made up for in liveliness. You could just tell that everyone there got it.

For the closer, they played Can You Help Me. A track I have not been able to find anywhere. Fingers crossed it will make it on their upcoming album. It had the storytelling essence of Dylan mixed with Beatles-esque harmonies but with a pulse that made it distinctly The Thing. You could feel the camaraderie radiating from the stage as they sang their final notes together in a trio. Mark my words: The Thing will be the next big thing!

–Sidney Roberts

Setlist:

Midnight

You’re the one

I Wanna go to the city

Above snakes

Neptunne

Right where you need to be

Daves tv

Drum solo

Ana de armas

Dixie queen

No thing

Wanted war

Can you help me

Band members Jack Bradley, Michael Carter, and Zane Acord

