WATCH: Lanie Gardner’s “Buzzkill”

Lanie Gardner, unveils the spunky new music video for her latest release, “Buzzkill” (BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville). As bold as it is playful, the video brings the song’s sharp wit to life, cementing “Buzzkill” as the ultimate anthem about cutting the drama and keeping it real. (watch above)

Amazon Music 2025 Artist to watch, Gardner’s star continues to rise. With growing momentum, Gardner is giving fans a thrilling glimpse into her highly anticipated sophomore album, set for release later this year.

Recognized by the Recording Academy as one of 2025’s Top 25 Artists to Watch and Absolute Radio Country’s class of 2025, Gardner looks to be a formidable force in country music. As she gears up for an action-packed year, the CMT Next Up Now Artist will join Corey Kent on his Black Bandana Tour and make her Stagecoach debut, performing alongside Jelly Roll, Zach Bryan, and Luke Combs.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!