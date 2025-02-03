 


Thru
April

GRAND OLE OPRY

Show Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
June
2025

CMA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X!

TICKETS
Thru
April

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Game Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
WATCH: Lanie Gardner's “Buzzkill”

WATCH: Lanie Gardner’s “Buzzkill”

Lanie Gardner, unveils the spunky new music video for her latest release, “Buzzkill” (BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville). As bold as it is playful, the video brings the song’s sharp wit to life, cementing “Buzzkill” as the ultimate anthem about cutting the drama and keeping it real. (watch above)

Amazon Music 2025 Artist to watch, Gardner’s star continues to rise. With growing momentum, Gardner is giving fans a thrilling glimpse into her highly anticipated sophomore album, set for release later this year.

Recognized by the Recording Academy as one of 2025’s Top 25 Artists to Watch and Absolute Radio Country’s class of 2025, Gardner looks to be a formidable force in country music. As she gears up for an action-packed year, the CMT Next Up Now Artist will join Corey Kent on his Black Bandana Tour and make her Stagecoach debut, performing alongside Jelly Roll, Zach Bryan, and Luke Combs.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Photo Credit: Sean Hagwell | Photo ID

Mac McAnally Makes A Memorable Evening At The Ryman

Mac McAnally’s magical hold on his audience was on full display at the Ryman Auditorium …

Lainey Wilson Confirms Her "Whirlwind World Tour"

Lainey Wilson Confirms Her “Whirlwind World Tour”

Lainey Wilson confirms her Whirlwind World Tour will kick off in March. The tour will …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL