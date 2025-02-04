Billy Strings Scores Another Grammy For Best Album

Billy Strings continues to make Bluegrass great again as he took home Best Bluegrass Album at last night’s 67th Annual Grammy Awards for his acclaimed record, Live Vol. 1. Strings’ first live album, Live Vol. 1 debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart this past summer. The record features Strings performing some of his most beloved songs—including “Dust in a Baggie,” “Away From The Mire,” and “Turmoil & Tinfoil”—recorded at venues around the world including Paris’ La Cigale, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Austin’s Moody Center, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and more.

Strings will continue his headline tour through this summer including an upcoming stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights) and Ryman Auditorium. He will also perform his first headline arena tour across Australia and New Zealand in July.

The upcoming performances celebrate Strings’ latest album, Highway Prayers, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s all-genre Top Album Sales chart this past fall—the first time in 22 years that a bluegrass album has been the top-selling album across genres. Released via Reprise Records, Highway Prayers was produced by Strings and Jon Brion (Fiona Apple, Mac Miller, Aimee Mann), and continues to receive widespread critical attention, with GQ calling Strings “the hottest roots-music phenomenon in decades” and Pitchfork praising, “the bluegrass wunderkind expands his palette, exploring new textures and emotional registers while staying true to his beloved genre.” Listen to Highway Prayers HERE.

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year at the 2023, 2022 and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards among several other accolades.

