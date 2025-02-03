Mac McAnally Makes A Memorable Evening At The Ryman

Mac McAnally’s magical hold on his audience was on full display at the Ryman Auditorium on Friday. Greeted with a standing ovation as he walked onstage with no introduction, it was clear the fans were there to see the multi-hyphenate songwriter/musician/producer and especially artist in one of America’s most historic rooms. No frills, just 2,500 souls in awe of a tender and talented steward of music.

Mac McAnally began by introducing much-awarded percussionist and fellow Coral Reefer, Eric Darken, who brought an assembly of pots, pans and other items you wouldn’t expect to see on a drum kit in the Ryman – or anywhere else. Their chemistry evoked another of McAnally’s closest partners and best friend, Jimmy Buffett. Buffett, who never got to headline at the Ryman, despite it being a longtime wish, was there in spirit as well as literally with McAnally placing Buffett’s microphone and guitar center stage.

The late songwriter/raconteur and 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s presence could be felt in the room the entire evening. McAnally began his set with “Son of A Son of A Sailor” in Jimmy’s honor. The evening then intertwined McAnally classic solo favorites, Buffett songs that held specific memories, and hit songs McAnally has written through the years for other artists. Not only did McAnally show off his signature guitar work, which earned the soft-spoken Mississipian 10 CMA Musician of the Year Awards, but he sat at a grand piano for mashups of “Over The Rainbow” and “Grapefruit – Juicy Fruit” and Alabama’s “Old Flame,” Shenandoah’s “Two Dozen Roses,” and Sawyer Brown’s “Thank God For You,” – all created from the genius of Mac’s penstroke.

Mid-show, Mac introduced friend and fellow icon Kenny Chesney, who arrived to thunderous cheers. They launched into “Down The Road,” the duet that took McAnally and Chesney to the top of the charts in 2009. After reminiscing about a rainy evening in Key West at Buffett’s house where they wrote “Island Rain,” the pair performed that alongside a touching take on “Come Monday,” which they’d performed with James Taylor at Buffett’s Rock Hall induction. They were joined by Coral Reefer lead guitarist Peter Mayer for the moment, who stayed on stage to perform the “sequel” to that song, which McAnally and Buffett wrote together, a beautiful song called “Coast of Carolina” for Buffett’s 2004 License to Chill record.

Mac McAnally reflected on the evening, saying, “Friday night at the Ryman was a singular highlight in an overly blessed life. Surrounded by family and heroes and friends and a magical building full of folks who saw fit to invest time and effort to be there and share it with me. I can’t sufficiently thank all who came, worked, played and allowed it to be. But I will never stop trying… Couldn’t have happened without Jimmy Buffett. So grateful for Kenny Chesney, Peter Mayer and the force of nature that is Eric Darken. Great sound by Duane Allen and lights by Chaz Martin. Hard work by everyone at TKO and United Talent. As good a time as I’ve ever had. I’m overwhelmed and clearly don’t know how and when to shut up about it! Thanks to all.”

“It was pure joy up there on stage at the Ryman with Mac. Sharing stories about writing songs in Key West at Jimmy’s house. I didn’t realize how much I needed that. It was just joyful to be up there playing music with Mac and the guys,” said Kenny Chesney.

The evening ended with Chesney returning to perform the McAnally-penned Number One “Back Where I Come From,” as well as pay one last tribute to Buffett with “A Pirate Looks At Forty.” On a monumental night in the legendary Ryman Auditorium, Mac McAnally made it feel like church, love, laughter and family – exactly what a bucket list moment in a sold out temple of music should be.

