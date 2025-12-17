WATCH: Langhorne Slim Releases “Rock N Roll” With Lockeland Strings

Langhorne Slim is giving fans a fresh Nashville-flavored take on his new single “Rock N Roll,” releasing a reimagined version today in collaboration with Lockeland Strings, the Nashville-based community arts organization known for pairing local artists with string quartets to transform their songs in unexpected ways.

Alongside the release, Slim also shared a live performance video captured at Wilburn Street Studios, where the track was recorded with producer and arranger Jordan Lehning. Filmed during the session, the video features a powerful 10-piece band, offering an intimate look at the strings-driven reinterpretation of the song.

Originally released earlier this year, “Rock N Roll” will appear on Slim’s forthcoming album, The Dreamin’ Kind, due out January 16 via Dualtone Records. The track is already gaining momentum at radio, currently sitting at No. 36 on the AAA CDX chart and No. 24 on the Americana Radio Singles chart.

Earlier this month, Slim unveiled another preview from the album with “On Fire,” a swaggering, Motown-tinged track that arrived alongside a playful, Elvis-inspired official video. Channeling Risky Business energy, the clip finds Slim working a late-night closing shift at a neighborhood dive, leaning into the song’s soulful strut and cinematic charm.

The Dreamin’ Kind marks Slim’s ninth studio album and showcases the Pennsylvania-born, Nashville-based artist leaning fully into his love of electric guitar and big, bold rock & roll. The album was produced by Sam F. Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet, who also plays throughout the project alongside bandmate Daniel Wagner, helping Slim tap into a louder, more expansive sound.

“When I’m at home, I’m usually playing acoustic guitar on the couch, and I don’t have much opportunity to plug in and rock out,” Slim shared. “Working with Sam and Danny gave me a chance to get loud. I’d introduce a riff and we’d all start playing, and it was beautiful. It reminded me of being young, watching my cousin rehearse with his garage-punk band in his basement in New Jersey.”

In support of the new album, Slim will kick off a nationwide U.S. headline tour this February, with a stop at The Basement East on 2/28. Be there!

