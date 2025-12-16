Ashley McBryde Gets Some Gold Hardware

Ashley McBryde had plenty to celebrate at last week’s Redemption Residency shows, where the Warner Records Nashville artist was surprised onstage with a plaque honoring the RIAA Gold certification of her deeply personal song, “Light On In The Kitchen.”

The moment was a fitting one for a track that has long resonated with fans for its honesty and heart. Written as a tribute to McBryde’s mother and her two sisters, “Light On In The Kitchen” has become a quiet anthem of comfort, perseverance, and unconditional love—values that now extend well beyond the song itself.

Earlier this month, McBryde officially launched the Light On Fund, a new charitable initiative inspired by the song and rooted in causes that matter deeply to her. The fund is dedicated to supporting a wide range of efforts, including mental health advocacy for veterans, rehabilitation resources for the creative community, support for children in the foster care system, and championing ASL interpretation at live music events, among other initiatives.

Beginning in 2026, the Light On Fund will spotlight a new charitable focus each quarter, allowing McBryde and her community of fans to continue making a tangible impact in areas that often go overlooked.

For McBryde, the Gold certification of “Light On In The Kitchen” isn’t just a career milestone—it’s a reminder of how music born from personal truth can light the way for others. In true Nashville fashion, the celebration wasn’t just about a plaque on the wall, but about turning success into something that gives back.