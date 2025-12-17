John Michael Montgomery Finishes Touring Career at Home

John Michael Montgomery brought the curtain down on his more than 30-year touring career in unforgettable fashion, closing things out in front of a sold-out Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky on Friday, December 12. The landmark evening marked the final stop of The Road Home Tour and served as a heartfelt homecoming for one of country music’s most beloved voices.

The night unfolded as a true family affair. Travis Denning, Montgomery’s son-in-law, kicked off the evening, followed by performances from Walker Montgomery, John Michael’s son, and Montgomery Gentry, featuring brother Eddie Montgomery, creating a full-circle celebration of family, legacy, and Kentucky pride.

As fans, friends, and family filled the famed arena, Montgomery delivered a hit-packed set spanning his storied career. Midway through the show, the evening took an emotional turn when Walker stepped onstage to surprise his father.

“Hey Dad, you never left Kentucky,” Walker shared with the crowd. “You never moved to Nashville. Kentucky has been your home your entire life… so we have something special for you tonight.”

Moments later, Walker invited Montgomery’s family to join him onstage and welcomed Rupp Arena General Manager Brian Sipe, who unveiled a permanent banner that will hang in the arena’s rafters, commemorating Montgomery’s iconic career and The Road Home Tour: The Final Concert on 12/12/25.

Visibly moved, Montgomery addressed the crowd. “Well, I certainly didn’t expect that tonight,” he said. “I’ve come here so many times to watch the Cats play and admired all those banners hanging from the ceiling. I don’t even have words. I cannot believe it. That’s the most special thing that’s ever happened to me in my career.”

Ever the consummate performer, Montgomery returned to the music, delivering more of his signature hits before closing the night with a rousing encore of “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident),” inviting everyone back onstage to join in on the celebration.

Outback Presents CEO Mike Smardak praised the milestone moment, saying, “Congratulations to John Michael Montgomery on a legendary career. Working with him and his team on such an unforgettable event was truly an honor.”

Rupp Arena GM Brian Sipe echoed those sentiments: “What an unforgettable night celebrating Kentucky’s own John Michael Montgomery. We were honored that he chose our venue for his final concert, and it was a true privilege for our entire team to raise his name into the rafters at Rupp Arena, cementing his legacy forever.”

For Montgomery, the final bow didn’t come in Nashville—but it landed exactly where it belonged: at home, surrounded by family, fans, and a legacy that will now quite literally hang in the rafters.

