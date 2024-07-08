WATCH: Koe Wetzel’s “High Road”

With recent releases “Sweet Dreams” and “High Road” (watch above) both immediately catapulting Koe Wetzel onto the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart, with the publication declaring him as “one of 2024’s bigger breakout artists, but certainly no rookie,” he now debuts at country radio as “High Road” with Jessie Murph impacts via RECORDS Nashville today, July 8, ahead of his forthcoming fifth studio album 9 Lives arriving next Friday, July 19 via Columbia Records.

Prior to its radio debut, “High Road” has already achieved streaming success with first week consumption reaching 106,000 and a total of more than 64.3 million worldwide streams to date, plus over 1.7 million views on the official lyric video and over 600,000 first-week views on the official music video, filmed at New York City’s iconic Power Station Studio and directed by Michael Herrick.

The song has also made significant chart impacts, debuting at No. 3 on Spotify Top Songs Debut USA (No. 7 Global) while also peaking at No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 10 on the Apple U.S. Top 200 Songs Chart (No. 19 worldwide), No. 17 on the Spotify Daily Top Songs U.S. Chart (No. 22 weekly) and No. 5 on the iTunes Top 200 Songs Chart.

Written by Wetzel alongside Amy Allen, Carrie Karpinen and producer Gabe Simon, “High Road” had quickly become a fan-favorite on social media even ahead of its release, with lyrics that showcase a mature level of vulnerability that defines the still hard-rocking album:

Imma let you cool down while I walk out

You ain’t messing me up like the times before

I don’t need a ticket to your shit show

Knock yourself out and hit a new low

Imma take the high road, take the high road, take the high road

“High Road” joins lead single “Damn Near Normal,” title track “9 Lives (Black Cat)” and recent release “Sweet Dreams” in offering an early preview of the new album.

The Texas-born live artist also plans to take his new music global this year with his recently announced Damn Near Normal World Tour already featuring multiple sold-out dates including Ascend Amphitheater here in Nashville. Additionally, Wetzel will perform prominent sets at several festivals, including Country Thunder, WE Fest, Watershed and more, plus a hometown stadium show as he joins Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour in Arlington, Texas on July 26.

