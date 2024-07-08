Chris Young Performs For 355,000 At Nashville Fireworks
Chris Young Headlines Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th Concert. Photo by Moncell Allen

Chris Young Performs For 355,000 At Nashville Fireworks

Chris Young headlined Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper, celebrating the holiday with a hit-packed set spanning the Nashville-area native’s career, including his latest Top 10 and rising title track single from recently released 9th studio album, Young Love & Saturday Nights.

A record-breaking 355,000 people attended the downtown event which also featured one of the country’s largest July 4th fireworks shows, including drone light elements, and was televised as part of CNN’s “The Fourth In America” special. As part of the high energy show, Young brought out special guest, Mitchell Tenpenny for their No. 1 hit, “At The End Of A Bar.”

BEST Nashville Concert Tickets!

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Shaboozey Makes History With “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Shaboozey Makes History With “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Today, Country music’s fast rising independent act, Shaboozey, scores his first #1 single on the …