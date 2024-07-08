Shaboozey Makes History With “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Today, Country music’s fast rising independent act, Shaboozey, scores his first #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 and top 10 breakthrough on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart with his 2X RIAA-certified platinum, country anthem, and song of the summer “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” Shaboozey makes history with the first ever single to reach top 10 on all four charts: Country Airplay, Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay, and Rhythmic Airplay, and the second ever single by a Black artist to top both the Billboard Hot 100 and Country Songs Charts.

Born in northern Virginia to parents from Nigeria and raised in Woodbridge, Virginia. His stage name is derived from mispronunications of his surname Chibueze, meaning “God is king” in Igbo.

His third studio album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, was released on May 31, 2024.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!