WATCH: Kinsley Announces Debut EP “Learn To Live”

Following the announcement of her global publishing deal with Sony Music Nashville, rising singer-songwriter Kinsley is ready to introduce herself with her debut six-song EP, Learn To Live, arriving September 25 via MCA.

The 22-year-old Nashville artist is giving fans an early look at the project with the release of the official music video for the title track, “Learn To Live.” (Watch above)

As the sole writer or co-writer on all six tracks, Learn To Live puts Kinsley’s songwriting front and center, offering an intimate introduction to an artist who has quickly begun making her mark in Nashville.

“This project feels like the truest introduction to who I am as a songwriter and as an artist,” shares Kinsley. “I’ve spent so much of my life writing to understand what I’m feeling and Learn To Live feels like a collection of those moments. Getting to share these songs with people for the first time is really special.”

The accompanying “Learn To Live” video offers a personal look at the people, places and experiences that have shaped Kinsley’s journey. Moving between candid moments with friends around Nashville, performances for friends and family and songwriter rounds, the video captures the beginning of a major new chapter for the young artist.

“‘Learn To Live’ was the first original song I posted, and it really seemed to resonate with people, whether it was online or at a writer’s round,” Kinsley explains. “So the video is really an ode to the song that got me here. I wanted to raise the curtain a little on what’s been going on in my world between then and where I am now, getting ready to release my first collection of songs, and I owe it all to this song.”

Written solely by Kinsley, the title track reflects on the difference between simply getting through life and actually taking the time to live it. With its deeply personal lyrics and emotional delivery, the song sets the tone for an EP built around heartbreak, healing, self-discovery and learning how to move forward.

Learn To Live follows Kinsley’s rise as a songwriter and performer while establishing a clear artistic identity rooted in honest storytelling. The project also features a collaboration with Caitlyn Smith on “Cold July,” along with co-writes with Devin Dawson, Josh Kerr, Chase McDaniel, Clara Park, David DeVaul, Jack Hummel, Lauren Hungate and Gordie Sampson.

Learn To Live EP Track Listing

“Pieces Of Me” — Kinsley, David DeVaul, Jack Hummel “Someone Prayed For Me” — Kinsley, Chase McDaniel, Clara Park “Waiting Room” — Kinsley, Chase McDaniel, Clara Park “Cold July” (featuring Caitlyn Smith) — Kinsley, Lauren Hungate, Gordie Sampson, Caitlyn Smith “Whiplash” — Kinsley, Devin Dawson, Josh Kerr “Learn To Live (Louder)” — Kinsley

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