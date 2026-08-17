Jonas Brothers Announce Tour With Nashville Stop

The Jonas Brothers are taking it everywhere, all over again — and Nashville is on the list. Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas have announced that The Burning Up Tour All Over Again will expand into a 45-city North American tour, including a stop at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Thursday, November 5.

The announcement comes after an overwhelming response to the brothers’ sold-out celebrations at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, where they revisited the iconic Burning Up Tour, the blockbuster arena run that became a defining moment for the band and an entire generation of fans.

Now, the Jonas Brothers are bringing that experience to cities across North America, giving fans the chance to relive one of the most memorable chapters in the band’s history.

The tour kicks off September 25 at TD Garden in Boston and will make stops in Toronto, Washington, D.C., Miami, Los Angeles, Seattle, Denver and more before wrapping December 21 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

“Our last tour reminded us just how much this music means to us and to the fans who’ve been with us from the start,” said the Jonas Brothers. “The response was so overwhelming announcing the MSG shows that we knew we couldn’t stop at New York. We’re taking The Burning Up Tour All Over Again on the road so we can relive it with all of you, city by city. We can’t wait to run it back with all of you.”

The tour announcement caps an extraordinary week for the Jonas Brothers.

The band was recently announced as the halftime performers for the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Australia. Meanwhile, Camp Rock 3 premiered on Disney Channel before making its streaming debut on Disney+, nearly two decades after the original Camp Rock helped launch the Jonas Brothers into another stratosphere.

The brothers also celebrated another major milestone on August 16 when Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas were inducted as Disney Legends at D23, one of The Walt Disney Company’s highest honors, recognizing their lasting impact on music, film and television.

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