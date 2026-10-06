Stella Lefty Celebrates “Boston” No. 1 Success With ASCAP and BMI

Stella Lefty is having a breakout year, and Nashville’s music industry gathered to celebrate one of the biggest songs of her young career.

ASCAP and BMI recently brought together Lefty, her co-writers, friends and music industry colleagues at CAA’s new Nashville offices to celebrate her debut smash, “Boston.”

Written by Lefty, Jacob “JKash” Hindlin, Noah Kahan, Grace Enger and Joe Reeves, and produced by Reeves, “Boston” has become a major crossover hit. The song spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and also topped the Country Aircheck/Mediabase chart, while reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Boston” also made history, becoming the first two-week debut No. 1 by a solo female artist on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 22 years.

The song is featured on Lefty’s debut album, Long Way Home, released in August via Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost. The album debuted at No. 1 on Spotify’s Top Albums Global and USA charts, further cementing Lefty as one of the most exciting new artists to emerge from Nashville.

Before the plaques were handed out, Lefty and co-writer and producer Joe Reeves treated guests to an acoustic performance of “Boston,” giving the room an intimate look at the song that has taken her career to another level.

Lefty has quickly built a following across both Country and Pop, with sold-out headline shows around the world. Her earlier release, “Thinking ‘bout You,” had already racked up millions of streams before “Boston” became her first radio single.

Among those on hand to celebrate were Nicole George-Middleton, ASCAP Executive Vice President and Head of Creative Membership; Emilia James, ASCAP Manager Creative Membership Nashville; Shannon Sanders, BMI Executive Director of Creative Nashville; Stephanie Hagerty, Atlantic Outpost SVP of Country Airplay; Jaime Hindlin, Chief Creative Officer of Livelihood Music; Carolyn Moore, A&R Manager at Livelihood Music; and Rani Hancock, Kobalt Executive Vice President and Head of U.S. Creative.

The executives congratulated Lefty and her fellow “Boston” writers JKash, Grace Enger and Joe Reeves, while sharing stories about their work with the rising star.

Lefty was also presented with plaques commemorating the song’s chart success by Billboard’s Russ Penuell and Country Aircheck’s Chuck Aly.

With a No. 1 country hit, a Top 2 Billboard Hot 100 smash and a No. 1 debut album already under her belt, Stella Lefty is proving that “Boston” is only the beginning.