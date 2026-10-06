Friday The 13th, D Striker Returns To The Basement OG

There are good ideas. There are bad ideas. And then there are D Striker ideas, which usually involve a bunch of musicians, a Friday the 13th and seeing what happens.

On Friday, November 13, the RR Party returns to The Basement OG, continuing a tradition D Striker started back in 1998.

That’s a long time to keep celebrating an unlucky date. But then again, this is Nashville. We don’t necessarily believe in luck — we believe in a good band and a late night.

And D Striker has assembled quite a band for this one. Taking the stage will be Matt Martin, Mason Vickey, Andy Willhite, Matt Moody, Paul Thacker, Brandes Holcomb, Andy Snyder and, if the stars align, Niles Clyde.

Because apparently that’s not enough people onstage, Corey Parsons and Chris Crofton are joining the festivities, too.

So yes, this could get interesting.

The RR Party originally grew out of D Striker’s RR zine, which eventually ran for 50 issues. The zine may have officially retired, but D Striker apparently hasn’t gotten the memo about retiring the party.

And we’re glad he didn’t.

So dig through the closet, find that questionable yellow shirt you bought at some point and have never worn, and give it its moment.

Come to think of it, maybe that’s the real Friday the 13th superstition: If you don’t wear yellow, D Striker knows.

The RR Party hits The Basement OG on Friday, November 13.