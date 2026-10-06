LISTEN: Kacey Musgraves Reimagines “Uncertain, TX” With Intocable

Kacey Musgraves is taking a trip back home — with a little help from some legendary Texas musicians.

The 8x GRAMMY® winner has released a new version of “Uncertain, TX,” completely re-recorded in Spanish and featuring legendary Música Mexicana group Intocable.

The collaboration gives the fan-favorite song a fresh new identity while highlighting the musical crossroads that have always been part of Musgraves’ Texas roots.

The original “Uncertain, TX” quickly became a Texas favorite, reaching No. 1 at Texas radio. Now, Musgraves and Intocable have turned the song into a Spanish-language celebration of the cultural and musical connections between Texas, Country and Música Mexicana.

“Having a song with the legends of Intocable is such a thrill for me,” says Musgraves. “As a Texan, I am proud of the cultural melting pot that makes our state so great and this collaboration is such a fun example of that.”

The new release arrives as Musgraves continues her Middle of Nowhere Tour, which brings the singer to Houston’s Toyota Center before stops in Austin and Dallas. The 34-date tour launched August 21 — Musgraves’ 38th birthday — with a sold-out show at Chicago’s United Center and has already included two sold-out nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Produced by AEG Presents, the tour continues across North America through October.

And if you’ve seen Kacey live, you know she isn’t exactly interested in putting on an ordinary arena show.

The career-spanning production pulls from Middle of Nowhere along with favorites from throughout her catalog. One of the night’s biggest moments finds Musgraves literally taking flight above the crowd while seated atop two giant mirrored disco “balls.”

As she puts it: “This is what happens when no one tells me no.”

Released in May, Middle of Nowhere debuted at No. 1 on the Top Album chart and has landed on year-end and best-of lists from Billboard, ELLE, Esquire, FLOOD, Rolling Stone, NPR and Variety, among others.

Produced by Musgraves alongside longtime collaborators Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, Middle of Nowhere draws heavily from the musical landscape that shaped her, blending Texas dance halls, traditional Country, Norteño, Tejano, Zydeco, bluegrass and pop.

And Musgraves isn’t slowing down.

She heads into this year’s CMA Awards with five nominations, including Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. She’s also nominated for Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year for “Dry Spell,” as well as Musical Event of the Year for “Horses and Divorces” with Miranda Lambert.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 18.