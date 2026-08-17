Jeannie Seely’s Home Keeps Her Music Legacy Alive

One year after the passing of Grand Ole Opry icon Jeannie Seely, the beloved Cumberland River home she called “Pennsyltucky” is taking on a new chapter—one that keeps her lifelong love of songwriting, friendship and music alive.

Rather than becoming a traditional museum or static memorial, the riverfront cottage is being preserved as a living tribute to Seely, offering songwriters, musicians and storytellers the opportunity to create in the same peaceful surroundings that inspired her for decades.

Seely named the property “Pennsyltucky” after her 1973 song “Farm in Pennsyltucky,” a playful nod to her Pennsylvania roots and adopted Southern home.

The property is owned and maintained by The Jeannie Seely Trust, which Seely established as part of her estate planning. She was reportedly thrilled knowing the cottage would continue to be used by others.

The home will host private songwriting sessions, small gatherings and intimate events, giving artists the opportunity to write inside the cottage or on the screened porch overlooking the Cumberland River—one of Seely’s favorite places to create and entertain friends.

One of the first songwriters to return to Pennsyltucky following Seely’s passing was Erin Enderlin, who had previously written there with Seely and Bobby Tomberlin. Their collaboration, “Like I Could,” was later recorded by Rhonda Vincent and reached No. 1 on the Bluegrass chart.

“I absolutely loved writing with Jeannie,” Enderlin said. “She was so creative, and fast. She was usually talking about three or four song ideas while I was trying to write just one. The pure joy that just poured from her when she was creating was so inspiring.”

That creative spirit remains everywhere inside Pennsyltucky.

Seely’s piano, awards and photographs fill the cottage, while her office chronicles the evolution of her recording career through vinyl records, eight-tracks, cassettes and CDs. A handwritten recipe from her grandmother remains in the kitchen, while photographs and personal mementos tell the story of the friendships Seely built throughout her remarkable career.

The screened porch still overlooks the Cumberland River, where Seely spent countless hours writing and recording her weekly “Sundays with Seely” program for SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse. The show aired from 2018 until the week of her passing.

Outside, a red barn modeled after the Grand Ole Opry backdrop stands beside the cottage, complete with oversized “OPRY” letters celebrating the institution that was at the heart of Seely’s life.

That connection is particularly meaningful considering Seely’s remarkable Opry legacy. She performed at the Grand Ole Opry 5,397 times, more than any other artist in the show’s 100-year history—a record that is likely to stand for generations.

Seely purchased the riverfront property in part because of its proximity to the Opry, allowing her to remain close to the stage she loved and performed on so faithfully.

Pennsyltucky also has its own piece of Nashville songwriting history. The home’s former owner was Billy Davis, whose songwriting credits include “I’d Like To Teach The World To Sing” and “Country Sunshine,” which he co-wrote with Seely’s close friend and fellow Opry member Dottie West.

Seely’s influence continues through the many artists she mentored, including Lainey Wilson, who shared a particularly special connection with the country legend.

“Jeannie Seely was one of a kind,” Wilson told The Tennessean. “She was a mentor, a friend and somebody who always had a little wisdom to share.”

Wilson recalled one of her final memories of Seely, when Tanya Tucker told her, “Jeannie, have the band tuned up for me.”

“That reminded me that country music is family,” Wilson said. “There ain’t no doubt in my mind that Jeannie’s got the band ready.”

That spirit of family and community is exactly what Pennsyltucky hopes to preserve.

The property isn’t intended to become a tourist attraction, Airbnb or conventional walk-through museum. Instead, the goal is to maintain the intimate atmosphere Seely created there while giving new generations of songwriters the opportunity to experience it.

And in many ways, the home still feels unmistakably like Jeannie.

Her photographs with friends and fellow artists remain throughout the cottage. Her quick wit and memorable observations can be found throughout the rooms, while the piano where so many songs were written remains at the center of the home.

Most importantly, the songwriting continues.

That’s perhaps the most fitting tribute imaginable for a woman who dedicated her life to country music.

A year after her passing, Pennsyltucky isn’t simply preserving Jeannie Seely’s memories. It’s continuing the work she loved most—bringing people together, inspiring creativity and making sure the music never stops.

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