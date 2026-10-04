Canaan Finds Freedom in Forgiveness With “Anymore”

This week’s Nashville Pick is Canaan with her new single, “Anymore,”. With a deeply personal story at its heart, the worship leader, songwriter and recording artist explores a struggle that can linger long after an apology or a prayer: learning to let go of what God has already forgiven.

The inspiration came during a drive home from church. Canaan found herself revisiting parts of her past—things she had already confessed, repented of and brought before God. As those familiar thoughts resurfaced, she felt God answer with a simple, unexpected response: “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

That moment became the foundation of “Anymore,” a song about the distance between knowing we are forgiven and allowing ourselves to live like we believe it.

“I knew I had repented, but I was still carrying the weight of things God had already forgiven. Somewhere in me, I still believed He remembered it the way I did – that maybe He still saw me through it or held it against me. When I heard, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,’ something changed. I began to understand that His forgiveness wasn’t partial. He wasn’t holding it anymore. I was.”

There is a vulnerability in that admission that gives the song its purpose. Canaan draws from a life marked by faith, failure, addiction and restoration, bringing those experiences into her songwriting with a willingness to address the places she once tried to hide.

“Anymore” takes its message from Psalm 103:12, which describes God removing our transgressions “as far as the east is from the west,” and Micah 7:19, which speaks of sins being cast into the depths of the sea. Through that lens, the song asks listeners to consider what it means to leave shame behind and trust the completeness of God’s mercy.

Its central refrain, “You don’t hold it anymore,” builds toward a declaration of freedom: “No record / No stain / No sentence / On my name.”

For the longtime worship leader, returning to recording has meant bringing a different perspective to her work. Her songs grow out of lessons learned through real life, with room for the questions and struggles that accompany faith. In “Anymore,” that approach turns a private moment of reassurance into something she can share with anyone still carrying the weight of yesterday.

Produced by Wyatt Newcomb, mixed by Connor Newcomb and mastered by Sam Moses, “Anymore” will be available on streaming platforms