WATCH: Kendell Marvel’s “Put It In The Plate”

Kendell Marvel will release his new album, Come On Sunshine, September 23. Ahead of the release, “Put It In The Plate” is debuting today—watch a live performance video for the song ABOVE. Written by Marvel and Dee White, the song is a southern-fried stomper aimed at money-hungry televangelists and has already become an audience favorite on the road.

Produced by Beau Bedford, executive produced by Marvel and recorded at Dallas’ Modern Electric Sound Recorders, Come On Sunshine explores the wide range of Marvel’s influences, both musically and through his choice of collaborators. To create these ten tracks, which delve into some of life’s most honest and authentic experiences through country, rock and blues, Marvel was joined by several renowned songwriters and musicians including his longtime friend and collaborator Chris Stapleton (vocals, electric guitar, songwriter), Dean Alexander (songwriter, background vocals), Al Anderson (songwriter), Dan Auerbach (songwriter), Nick Bockrath (electric guitar), Kolby Cooper (songwriter), Dan Dyer (background vocals), Devon Gilfillian (songwriter, background vocals), Josh Morningstar (songwriter), Waylon Payne (songwriter) and Mickey Raphael (harmonica).

Reflecting on the album, Marvel shares, “I’m 51 years old, which means I’m long past the point of catering to anybody. I’m just telling the stories I want to tell,” and continues, “I like to work with people who are different than me. Working with Beau Bedford in Dallas meant that I was playing with guys I’d never met before. Guys who had different ideas, different tones, and different ways of playing than my friends back home. We recorded the album live, finishing the whole thing in four days. That’s how you capture magic. The same thing can be said for the people I write with. I prefer left-field people—people who come from different backgrounds and different genres. Devon Gilfillian comes from the R&B world; he hears different melodies than I do. Waylon is a gay man, so he has some experiences that are different than mine. I love to surround myself with people like that, and sit in the writing room with someone who isn’t just like me. Because that’s how you capture magic, too.”

Marvel’s Nashville residency, “Kendell Marvel’s Honky Tonk Experience,” will return to Exit/In on August 9 with a selection of special guests. See below for complete tour itinerary.