LISTEN: Eddie Ray Arnold’s “What If I Don’t”

Colorado native Eddie Ray Arnold starting has been performing since he was 7 and has made music an integral and essential part of his life. He spent much of his time communing with the land by hunting, fishing, and camping. Today, Eddie lives in North Georgia with his wife and children.

Today Nashville.com is proud to premiere Arnold’s “What If I Don’t”

Eddie’s music tends towards the upbeat, with a focus on life’s positives over anything else. This focus comes out in full force during his energetic live shows, where you’ll rarely see him standing still or playing something slow. Notable stages Eddie has occupied in the past include The Melting Point, The Foundry, The 40 Watt, Historic Ritz Theatre in Toccoa, GA, Madison County Fair, Live on TV with Dave and Michelle, and Live on Radio with It’s Friday. Most recently he has performed at The Scoreboard Nashville and The Local in Nashville.

When asked to describe what separates him from other current artists in the genre, Eddie had this to say: “What may be unusual is that I’m more positive in my content than most in country. I’m also not trying to be an outlaw or something else, I’m not trying to fit into a box. I just want to play my songs and I hope people like them.”

Not only a musician, but Eddie also has experience with a host of other careers and hobbies, including windsurfing, calligraphy and graphic design, preaching, sharpshooting, firefighting, and DJing, just to name a few. He is truly a multi-talent, and that breadth of experience is something that he can pull from to heighten his own music.

Eddie is currently signed with Emanant Music Group out of Nashville and Atlanta, and he hopes to continue doing what he loves and improving with each song and each performance.