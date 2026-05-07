Stephen Wilson Jr. Scores First ACM Award for “Cuckoo” Video

Breakout artist Stephen Wilson Jr. added another major milestone to his rapidly rising career this week, taking home his first-ever Academy of Country Music Awards honor for Visual Media of the Year for the official video for “Cuckoo.” (watch above)

Wilson Jr. was surprised with the award Wednesday (May 6) by ACM Head of Artist Relations & Awards Haley Montgomery during WXPN’s NON-COMMvention event.

The visually striking clip was co-directed by Wilson Jr. alongside longtime creative collaborator Tim Cofield, marking the duo’s ninth video collaboration together.

The ACM win continues a breakout year for Wilson Jr., whose latest single “Gary” recently became his first song to crack the Top 40 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, landing at No. 38. The track has gained serious momentum following high-profile performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, This Past Weekend with Theo Von, and The Howard Stern Show.

The official video for “Gary” also stars award-winning actor Gary Sinise, best known for roles in Forrest Gump and Apollo 13.

Fresh off the completely sold-out first leg of his Gary The Torch Tour, Wilson Jr. has already expanded the run with new West Coast, Southeast, and EU/UK dates. Along the way, he’ll also join Dave Matthews Band at Gorge Amphitheatre on September 4 and support Brandi Carlile for a three-night run at Red Rocks Amphitheatre September 11–13.

Nashville fans will have multiple chances to catch Wilson Jr. live this year, including a performance June 4 at CMA Music Festival on the Chevy Riverfront Stage. He’ll also return to Music City in December for two headline shows at The Truth on December 11 and 12, with the first night already officially sold out.

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