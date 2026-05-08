Tori Rose Signs with Saddle Up Records and Johnstone Entertainment

Fast-rising country newcomer Tori Rose has officially signed with Saddle Up Records as the label’s flagship debut artist, while also joining forces with Johnstone Entertainment for management—marking a major milestone in her emerging career.

As part of the new partnership, Rose will also work closely with acclaimed producer and songwriter Mickey Jack Coneson upcoming music releases.

The new team surrounding Rose brings together a powerhouse mix of industry experience across radio, streaming, artist development, and live performance. Saddle Up Records, led by veteran country radio executive Louie Newman and distributed through Warner Music Group ADA, will oversee Rose’s label and radio promotion efforts. Meanwhile, Cole Johnstone and Johnstone Entertainment will handle overall strategy, marketing, and career development.

On the creative side, Rose’s collaboration with Cones adds serious firepower to the mix. Known for his work with some of country music’s biggest stars, Cones brings a long track record of hitmaking and artist development to the rising singer’s corner.

“From day one, we’ve believed in building the right team around Tori,” Newman shared. “She’s a special talent, and we’re excited to help bring her music to a wider audience.”

Momentum is already building for Rose ahead of the release of her debut single, “South of Southern,” arriving May 15. Written and produced by Cones, the track will serve as the first official introduction to one of country music’s newest rising voices.

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!