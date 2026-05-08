LISTEN: 49 Winchester’s “Oh Savannah”

Alt-country standouts 49 Winchester return today with the stirring new single “Oh Savannah,” the latest preview from their forthcoming album Change of Plans, due out May 15 via Lucille Records / MCA. Written by frontman Isaac Gibson alongside Jessie Jo Dillon and Chris Tompkins, the emotionally rich track was inspired by the band’s time recording in Savannah with acclaimed producer Dave Cobb. Listen to “Oh Savannah” above.

Executive produced by Cobb at his Savannah recording studio, Change of Plans finds 49 Winchester continuing to evolve both musically and lyrically while staying true to the heartfelt storytelling that has made them one of the most compelling acts in modern Americana. The new project follows a string of critically praised releases and showcases a band confidently expanding its sonic reach without losing the authenticity and grit that define their sound.

“Oh Savannah” follows the recent releases “Slowly” and “Pardon Me,” further ushering in a bold new chapter for the band—one marked by emotional vulnerability, musical growth, and fearless exploration. The new single also arrives shortly after the group’s debut Lucille Records / MCA release, a haunting rendition of Black Sabbath’s “Changes.” MCA is partnering with New West Records on the upcoming release, with future projects expected to arrive exclusively through MCA.

Hailing from Virginia, 49 Winchester has built a loyal following through their electrifying live performances and deeply personal songwriting. The band—featuring Gibson alongside Bus Shelton (lead guitar), Chase Chafin (bass), Noah Patrick (pedal steel), Tim Hall (keys), and Justin Louthian (drums)—continues to channel the spirit, struggle, and soul of Appalachia into every release.

Last fall, the band delivered two unforgettable nights at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium, further cementing their reputation as one of the genre’s must-see live acts.

49 Winchester launched their 2026 headline tour on February 5 in Oxford and will continue touring throughout the year alongside Eric Church and Tim McGraw.

Next week, the band will celebrate the release of Change of Plans with performances at the Grand Ole Opry, The Blue Room, and the iconic The Caverns. On Monday, May 11, the group will also appear at Grimey’s New & Preloved Music in East Nashville for a special in-store performance and album signing event.

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