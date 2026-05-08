LISTEN: Jenny Tolman’s New Single “Baby Steps”

Jenny Tolman Celebrates Life’s Journey with Heartfelt New Single “Baby Steps”

Just in time for Mother’s Day, rising country star Jenny Tolman is tugging at heartstrings with the release of her emotional new single, “Baby Steps.”

Written alongside Dan Harrison and Emily Kroll, the heartfelt track reflects on life’s winding journey—from heartbreak and healing to love, family, and motherhood. Wrapped in Tolman’s signature storytelling style and warm nostalgic tone, “Baby Steps” serves as both a celebration of personal growth and a touching tribute to the moments that shape our lives.

“‘Baby Steps’ is a full-circle story of how even though life can be hard to navigate through at times, if you just make one small move every day, you’ll get farther than you could’ve ever dreamed,” Tolman shared. “The production is very reminiscent of early Taylor Swift to me—which I love, because it makes me think back to what I was listening to when I first started writing as a kid, and look at where those ‘baby steps’ have led me to.”

The release follows Tolman’s fiery recent single “Show Pony,” a sharp-witted breakup anthem paired with a visually striking 1920s circus-inspired music video filled with vintage glam, carousel horses, and carnival imagery.

Tolman’s momentum continues to grow following her appearance last fall on The Road, the docu-style music competition produced by Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan. The series featured contestants opening for Keith Urban in venues across the country, giving emerging artists a national platform and valuable live performance experience.

Beyond her own music, Tolman continues to champion women in country music through the annual Cowgirls at The Cowboy at the iconic Million Dollar Cowboy Bar. Now heading into its fifth year, the festival is curated, hosted, and headlined by Tolman herself, with past lineups featuring artists including Ella Langley, Mae Estes, Willow Avalon, and Trannie Anderson.

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!