Kenny Whitmire Signs with MCA, Announces Debut EP

Fast-rising country traditionalist Kenny Whitmire is taking a major step forward in his career, officially signing with MCA Nashville while also unveiling his new track “One Foot In The Grave” and announcing his debut EP Fool In A King Size Bed, due out June 12.

“Signing with MCA is one of those moments you dream about as a kid,” Whitmire shared. “To finally be here, putting out ‘One Foot In The Grave’ and announcing Fool In A King Size Bed, it means a lot. This EP is a piece of my life, and I hope folks can feel that when they hear it.”

“One Foot In The Grave” serves as the latest preview of the upcoming project, following a string of releases that have quickly built momentum for the young artist, including “Thought Twice About Loving You,” “You’re Getting Colder,” the viral breakout “I Gave Her The Moon,” and “Me Being Me.”

Leaning into steel guitar, honky-tonk heartache, and classic country storytelling, the new song doubles as a tribute to Whitmire’s deep love for traditional country music.

“‘One Foot In The Grave’ is simply about my love for country music,” he explained. “My version of a ‘Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox’ type song. I’m happy to have a song like this on my debut EP.”

Whitmire’s growing buzz has already landed him on tour dates with country veterans including Tracy Lawrence, Ian Munsick, and Billy Currington throughout the rest of 2026.

With a major-label deal now in place and a debut EP on the horizon, Kenny Whitmire is quickly establishing himself as one of country music’s most promising new traditional voices.

Look for Whitmire on 5/23 at The Caverns in Pelham, TN.

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!