WATCH: Kacey Musgraves Announces 6th Studio Album & New Single

Eight-time Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves has announced her upcoming sixth studio album Middle of Nowhere, set for release on May 1, 2026 via Lost Highway Records. Along with the announcement, Musgraves also unveiled the album’s first single, “Dry Spell,” a witty and sharply written track that showcases the Texas native’s signature blend of humor and lyrical insight.

The song arrives with a new music video co-directed by Musgraves and Hannah Lux Davis, giving fans their first look into the world surrounding the new project.

Produced by Musgraves alongside longtime collaborators Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, Middle of Nowhere draws inspiration from the sounds and stories that shaped Musgraves growing up in Golden, Texas, a tiny town of fewer than 300 residents. A roadside sign reading “Golden, TX: Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere” ultimately sparked the idea for the album’s title and its central theme.

The new project follows Musgraves’ 2024 album Deeper Well, which marked her biggest debut sales week to date and landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart while becoming her fifth No. 1 debut on the Top Country Albums chart. The album’s standout track “The Architect” also earned a Grammy for Best Country Song.

Musgraves previously made history in 2023 when her duet “I Remember Everything” with Zach Bryan topped the Billboard Hot 100, marking the first country duet to reach No. 1 since Islands in the Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers four decades earlier. The collaboration later won a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Throughout her career, Musgraves has earned eight Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for her critically acclaimed 2018 release Golden Hour. She has also received major recognition across the entertainment world, including honors from Time, GLAAD Media Awards, Billboard, and Variety, along with the Songwriter Icon Award from the National Music Publishers’ Association. She was also the subject of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum exhibit Kacey Musgraves: All of the Colors.

Written during a reflective period following a breakup, Middle of Nowhere finds Musgraves leaning into wide-open sonic spaces while drawing heavily from traditional Western and Texas influences. Pedal steel, accordion, and dancehall rhythms blend with elements of bluegrass, pop, and regional sounds like Norteño and Zydeco, creating a soundscape that continues her tradition of pushing the boundaries of country music.

The album also features collaborations with several notable artists including Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert, Billy Strings, and Gregory Alan Isakov, highlighting both the project’s deep Texas roots and its wide-ranging musical spirit.