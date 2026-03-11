Jelly Roll Throws Triple No. One Party

Just hours before officially joining the Grand Ole Opry, Nashville native Jelly Roll celebrated another major milestone in his career with a triple No. 1 party held March 10 at the Opry’s Studio A.

Hosted by BMI and ASCAP, the event brought together the songwriters, producers and publishers behind three of Jelly Roll’s recent chart-topping hits — “Liar,” “Heart of Stone,” and “Halfway to Hell.” The celebration marked three of the artist’s eight consecutive No. 1 songs at country radio.

The evening was emceed by BMI’s Clay Bradley, who welcomed the collaborators behind the fiery six-week No. 1 single “Liar.” Produced by Zach Crowell, the song was co-written by Jelly Roll along with Ben Johnson, Taylor Phillips, and hitmaker Ashley Gorley.

Next, attention turned to the multi-week No. 1 “Heart of Stone,” written by Crowell and Blake Pendergrass, with contributions from Shy Carter. During the celebration, Pendergrass was honored for his first No. 1 as a BMI songwriter and received a custom Taylor Guitars 210e DLX guitar to commemorate the achievement.

Jelly Roll closed the celebration by reflecting on the success of “Halfway to Hell,” which earned honors at the 2025 BMI Country Awards. The song was written by Jessie Jo Dillon, Jesse Frasure, and Matt Jenkins.

For the special evening, Jelly Roll wore a cross necklace that once belonged to Johnny Cash, a piece gifted to him backstage by John Carter Cash.

To wrap up the event, Jon Loba, President of Frontline Recordings at BMG, presented plaques to the songwriters in recognition of their chart-topping achievements. The celebration was sponsored by Studio Bank, which also made a charitable donation on behalf of Jelly Roll and the songwriters to the Judge Dinkins Educational Center.

In addition, Green River Whiskey, the official whiskey sponsor of BMI No. 1 parties, presented the collaborators with commemorative bottles of single barrel bourbon to mark the milestone.