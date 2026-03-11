Jelly Roll is Officially a Grand Ole Opry Member

It was an unforgettable night at the Grand Ole Opry as Jelly Roll was officially inducted into the Opry family, cementing one of the most remarkable full-circle moments in modern country music.

The Multi-Grammy Award winner was welcomed into the historic circle by his close friend and fellow Opry member Lainey Wilson, who had the honor of presenting him with his membership plaque. The evening also included appearances and support from Opry member Craig Morgan, along with friends Leanne Morgan and ERNEST.

The night was packed with emotional moments as Jelly Roll reflected on his unlikely journey from a troubled youth in Nashville to standing inside the sacred Opry circle. In a powerful full-circle moment, Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall and juvenile corrections professional Yolanda Hockett were in attendance—two people who believed in him during his time at the juvenile detention center. Jelly Roll thanked them from the stage, along with members of the Judge Dinkins Educational Center, an organization he now works with to support underserved youth.

The Nashville native also shared a heartfelt moment with his family, including his mother who was seated in the front row for what he said was the first time she had ever seen him perform on the Opry stage.

Wearing a cross that once belonged to Johnny Cash—a gift from Cash’s son John Carter Cash—Jelly Roll delivered a powerful set featuring several of his biggest songs including “Liar,” “Need A Favor,” “I Am Not Okay,” “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” and “Son Of A Sinner,” the latter performed alongside ERNEST.

After a video highlighting his history with the Opry, Wilson joined Jelly Roll in the circle to formally welcome him as the newest member of the Opry family. The emotional evening concluded with Wilson and Jelly Roll performing their duet “Save Me.”

Jelly Roll’s invitation to join the Opry came in an unexpected moment during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, when host Joe Rogan surprised him with a video message from Craig Morgan extending the invitation.

Since making his Opry debut on November 9, 2021, the Antioch-raised artist has become a fan favorite, performing numerous times on the historic stage while also mentoring rising artists through the Opry’s NextStage program.

His relationship with Morgan goes back even further. Years before his success, a newly released Jelly Roll once sat in the Opry audience watching Morgan perform “Almost Home”—a moment he has often described as life-changing. Later, the two would share that same stage together performing the song, and during the induction celebration Morgan presented Jelly Roll with a framed, handwritten set of lyrics from “Almost Home” to commemorate the moment.

The Opry milestone comes during a banner year for the artist. At the Grammy Awards, Jelly Roll captured three wins, including Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Hard Fought Hallelujah” with Brandon Lake, Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen” with Shaboozey, and Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

For a Nashville kid who once struggled to find his way, the moment represented something bigger than just another accolade—it was a powerful reminder that redemption stories still have a place in country music, and that sometimes the most unlikely journeys lead straight to the center of the Opry circle.

