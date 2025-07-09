WATCH: Jordan Davis’ “Bar None”

Jordan Davis just released the official music video for single “Bar None” today. Watch the video above. “Bar None” comes off Davis’ upcoming album Learn The Hard Way. Out August 15. “Bar None” is one of six songs released from Learn The Hard Way. Others include “I Ain’t Sayin’,” his Gold Certified and 8th Career No. 1 hit, “In Case You Missed It,” “Know You Like That,” “Jesus Wouldn’t Do,” and title track “Learn The Hard Way.” “Bar None” music video was featured on a Billboard in Times Square.

Jordan’s “Bar None” music video comes on the heels of a jam-packed June – releasing new track “Jesus Wouldn’t Do,” playing a surprise sold-out hometown show, performing at CMA Fest’s Nissan Stadium, and receiving the official plaque for the RIAA Gold certified single “I Ain’t Sayin’.” Jordan continues the momentum into the fall for his headlining Ain’t Enough Road Tour, with dates across the U.S., including Los Angeles’ The Greek Theatre and New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. The tour kicks off September 11 in Greater Palm Springs, CA, at Acrisure Arena, with additional stops before wrapping up on October 25 in Estero, FL, at Hertz Arena.

Learn The Hard Way joins Jordan’s Platinum-selling debut album, Home State, and is the follow up to his Platinum-selling album Bluebird Days, which produced four consecutive #1 singles (“What My World Spins Around,” “Tucson Too Late,” “Buy Dirt” and “Next Thing You Know”) and two “Song of the Year” winning song titles “Next Thing You Know” (ACM) and “Buy Dirt” (CMA and NSAI) off of one album – the first artist in history to ever do that. His single “I Ain’t Sayin’,” off Learn The Hard Way, reached No. 1 on US Country Radio after being the most-added on add week. It also spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the UK Country Radio Airplay Chart, making the single the most weeks at No. 1 on UK Radio Charts in 2024.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

﻿