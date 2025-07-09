Tucker Beathard Extends Contract With Little Louder Music

Little Louder Music today announces the extension of its successful publishing partnership with singer songwriter Tucker Beathard. Like many of the great songwriters before him, Beathard spent time recording for major labels in town before turning his attention to writing for others. Since that time, he has had songs recorded by Eric Church, Kenny Chesney, Riley Green, Tucker Wetmore, Gavin Adcock, Jackson Dean, Kameron Marlowe and more. His song “Backup Plan” (co-written with Jon Sherwood and Jimi Bell) recorded by Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs is currently approaching the Top 10 on Billboard’s US Country Airplay chart.

“I am very proud to work with Tucker, not only for his talents but his character. He is not a talker, he is a doer and what he has been doing is quietly writing some of the best songs in town,” said Little Louder Music President, Arturo Buenahora Jr.. “We’re honored to continue our partnership with Tuck.”

“Arturo and Little Louder have always cared more about music they believe in than worrying about what’s popular and have championed outside-the-box writers since the beginning,” shared Tucker Beathard. “I am blessed to continue to be a part of what they’re doing.”

Born in Nashville the son of acclaimed songwriter Casey Beathard, Tucker grew up immersed in music. His 2016 debut single, “Rock On,” reached No. 2 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, propelling him into the spotlight. In 2020, he released his second studio album, King, which includes the deeply personal track, “I Ain’t Without You,” a tribute to his late brother, Clay.

