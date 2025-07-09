Ana Cristina Cash Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal With BMG

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Ana Cristina Cash is taking her music to a global stage, officially signing an exclusive worldwide publishing agreement with BMG. The new partnership will see BMG administer Cash’s entire catalog and future works, including her acclaimed English and Spanish-language releases.

Known for her soulful voice and genre-bending blend of country, Americana, and Latin influences, Cash continues to carve her own path in today’s diverse music landscape. This new deal with BMG represents a major step forward in expanding her reach and connecting with fans around the world.

“I’m excited to partner with BMG and look forward to collaborating with their talented teams in Nashville, Latin America, and beyond,” said Cash. “This partnership opens up incredible opportunities for my music to reach even more listeners around the world, and I can’t wait to get started.”

BMG’s VP, Head of Creative Chris Oglesby praised the artist’s versatility and impact. “It is great to find individuals who make a difference. Ana Cristina does. Her genre-bending approach to her craft adds a breath of fresh air to listeners. We are honored to have her be a part of BMG.”

Cash has been steadily building momentum with her heartfelt songwriting and captivating live performances, earning praise for her ability to weave personal storytelling with cross-cultural appeal. Her latest music showcases her signature ability to fluidly switch between languages and styles, a rarity in today’s country and Latin markets.

